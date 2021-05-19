Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 163,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,619. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

