Flixxo (FLIXX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,306.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Flixxo has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $15,306.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

