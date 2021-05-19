FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $542,178.34 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.01099845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00098660 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

