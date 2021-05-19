FMA Advisory Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FMA Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $225.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

