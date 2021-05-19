Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00003068 BTC on exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

