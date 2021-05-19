FonU2 (OTCMKTS:FONU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FonU2 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,252,058 shares traded.

FonU2 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FONU)

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

