Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,125,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483,306 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of Ford Motor worth $75,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on F. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of -303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.