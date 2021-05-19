Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 133,716 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133,716 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $110,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.