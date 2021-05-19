Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after buying an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

