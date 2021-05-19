Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 12,721 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of Texas Roadhouse worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.