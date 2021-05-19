Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 159,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,651.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

