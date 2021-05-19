Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,747 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.39% of CarGurus worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 21.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in CarGurus by 131.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CarGurus by 2,353.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,298. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

