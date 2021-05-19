Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 22,421 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.19% of Fox Factory worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

