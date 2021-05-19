Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 31,396 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,396 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.70% of Oxford Industries worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

