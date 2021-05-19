Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 40,422 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,422 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,453,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,195,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

GBCI opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

