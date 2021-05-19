Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 61,301 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,301 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.24% of Clean Harbors worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

