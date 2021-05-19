Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.19% of Omnicell worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,051.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 410,350 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of OMCL opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

