Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

