Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

