Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $388.51 million-$401.46 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.