Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 683,333 shares.The stock last traded at $152.84 and had previously closed at $150.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.98.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.