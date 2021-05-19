Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.58

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$163.58 and traded as high as C$184.99. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$181.42, with a volume of 434,107 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$198.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$172.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

