French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.27

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.27 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 19.79 ($0.26). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 19.79 ($0.26), with a volume of 14,172 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.