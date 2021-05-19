Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5164 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 15,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,558. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

