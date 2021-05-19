Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $114,453.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 529,902,651 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

