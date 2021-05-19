FUD.finance (FUD) Price Down 69.2% Over Last Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.91 or 0.00031368 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 69.2% against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market cap of $281,194.36 and $5,068.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.01141746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.46 or 0.09597393 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

