FujiCoin (FJC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,378.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.97 or 0.06761514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $752.73 or 0.01961341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00519009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00166225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.63 or 0.00551418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00469511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00413292 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,460,894,779 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.