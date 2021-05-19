Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.42

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and traded as high as $32.04. Fujitsu shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 116,793 shares.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

