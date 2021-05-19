Function X Trading Down 27% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Function X has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $145.86 million and $2.89 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,608.30 or 1.00016784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00125225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 356,359,633 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

