Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00342205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00181269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00940156 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00031730 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,935,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,339 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

