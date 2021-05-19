Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

