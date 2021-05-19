Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Funko by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

