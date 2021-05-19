Furucombo Market Cap Hits $3.62 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $2.69 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00069660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00324273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00179989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00913484 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031392 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

