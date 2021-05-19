Fuse Network Hits Market Cap of $6.50 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $785,846.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

