Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.81 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $73.81 million and $12.94 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,890.27 or 0.97549984 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,199,458 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

