FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XEC. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

