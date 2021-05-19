Gala 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $403,530.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Gala has a market capitalization of $87.92 million and approximately $403,530.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00096085 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

