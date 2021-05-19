Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.