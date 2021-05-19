Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

