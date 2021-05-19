GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

