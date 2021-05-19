GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (G1A) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G1A. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.35 ($39.24).

G1A opened at €35.50 ($41.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.81 and a 200-day moving average of €31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

