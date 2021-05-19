Geeq (GEEQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $296,922.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $296,922.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.01069785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.29 or 0.09177692 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

