Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.14 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $81.14 million and $8.32 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 82,449,021 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.