Gems Price Hits $0.0003 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Gems has a market cap of $306,960.52 and approximately $4,459.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 49.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01144050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00101932 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

