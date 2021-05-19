Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.77

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $13.29. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 43,680 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $189.88 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

In related news, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $37,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Sharp sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $86,880.00. Insiders have sold 11,350 shares of company stock worth $168,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

