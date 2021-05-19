General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.