General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

