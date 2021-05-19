General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-5.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.81.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. 406,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,424,824. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.