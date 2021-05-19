General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,152,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

