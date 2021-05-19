General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $41,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

